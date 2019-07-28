Pre Hajj flights operation to conclude on August 6

ISLAMABAD: The month-long pre-Hajj flight operation to bring 200,000 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia would be concluded on August 6, said spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said 129,000 pilgrims including 93,000 government and 36,000 private Scheme have so far reached the holy land to perform the sacred religious obligation. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would bring 78,000 pilgrims to holy land through 350 flights.

Saudi Airline, Air Blue will also participate in the operation. He said vigilance teams of the ministry have completed the monitoring of 336 Hajj Group Organisers (HGO).

Harram guides have already guided and facilitated over 66,000 pilgrims. The toll-free helpline have received 552 calls for guidance and help and 12 filed dispensaries were working to provide free medical facilities to intending pilgrims.

A total of 19 ambulances were also providing facilities to pilgrims. As many 235 elderly pilgrims were provided wheelchairs. A total of 16 intending pilgrims have so far died and buried in Jabbar-ul-Baqi.

The ministry has already deployed 187 ministry officials, 469 medical mission, 545 Pakistan Muavineen-e-Hujjaj belonging to Police and Scouts and 900 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj to facilitate the pilgrims during hajj-2019. Moreover, Pakistan Hajj Mission has arranged 235 wheelchairs for elderly and feeble pilgrims.

The vaccination of intending pilgrims was continuing at Hajj camps. Intending pilgrims have been asked to reach Hajj camps two days ahead of their departure schedule.

