Pre-monsoon rains: CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi from June 17 to 19 under the influence of the pre-monsoon system, ARY News reported.

The CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the rough weather.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters).

The CAA has also instructed for transfer of equipment at the airport to a place of safety in case of bad weather.

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi on Thursday (tomorrow) with chances of dust storm and light rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June,” the Met department said.

