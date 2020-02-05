India’s warmongering puts region at precipice of war: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan says India’s warmongering under Modi’s Fascist philosophy puts security and peace of South Asia at risk.

Addressing Kashmir Conference in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in London, he said Pakistan is showing patience and wants a peaceful lasting solution to Kashmir issue, as per UN resolutions and Indian commitments.

Khan called on the United Kingdom to play a role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute, which, he said, can even trigger a nuclear war.

“If Britain plays an effective role as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a breakthrough could be reached in resolving the Kashmir issue,” said the AJK president.

Khan lamented that no country reacted to the situation that India has created in IOJ&K by annexing the disputed territory and imposing a continuous curfew there.

“However, parliamentarians from different countries have publicly raised their voice over

“Pakistan is showing patience. Pakistan and Kashmiris want a peaceful, lasting solution to Kashmir issue, according to the global agreements and Indian commitments,” tense and serious situations. Peace in the world requires that the Kashmir issue be addressed.”

