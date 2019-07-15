Woman dies during blood transfusion at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: A pregnant woman has lost her life allegedly during blood transfusion at gynaecology ward of the Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

Relatives of the deceased woman alleged that the patient and her child were died due to transfusion of ‘contaminated blood’. They also claimed that the hospital’s administration had demanded to provide six blood bags but administered only two since Sunday.

The incident took place when a large number of doctors and relatives of the deceased woman were present at the gynaecology ward of the government-run hospital.

The hospital administration said that the death was caused following reaction after blood transfusion. Moreover, the administration vowed to hold a transparent inquiry into the incident.

Dr Seemi Jamali, the head of emergency at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), told media that a five-member inquiry board has been formed to find out reasons behind the woman’s death. The board will produce its investigation report within next 72 hours.

Earlier on June 3, a toddler had allegedly died after being administered wrong injection at a private hospital in Karachi’s area of Nagan Chowrangi.

As per details, one and half years old baby girl lost her life after administration of wrong injection to her at a private hospital situated in North Nazimabad’s area of Nagan Chowrangi.

Following the death of the toddler, her heirs along with the residents of the area staged protest and chanted high pitched slogans against the hospital and demanded to seal it.

Later, the police reached the spot and arrested administrator of the hospital.

