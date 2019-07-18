Preparations in final phase for polls in tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: The preparations for elections in tribal districts have been entered in final phase as ballot papers being transported to polling stations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ballot papers for the the 16 seats of tribal districts being transported under the supervision of the military troops.

Military troops will be deployed within and outside the most sensitive polling stations for the elections scheduled to be held on July 20.

Earlier the polling was scheduled to take place on July 02.

Election Commission of Pakistan postponed polling on the request of the provincial government amid concerns about law and order situation in the area.

The election commission has established 1,943 polling stations where more than 2.6 million voters will cast their votes on July 20 to elect their representatives for the provincial legislature.

There are at least 1.03 million registered women voters in the seven merged districts of the tribal region.

Provincial election commissioner had earlier said that local government elections in the region will be held by the end of this year.

The election commission had in April notified district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) for elections in the tribal districts.

The provincial election commissioner was appointed as returning officer for five reserved seats from the region including four for women and one for non-Muslims.

