Preparations finalised to welcome PM Imran at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: All preparations have been finalised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to accord Prime Minister Imran Khan a warm welcome on his arrival after completing a successful US visit, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, PM Imran will land at Islamabad airport today around 1:30 Am through commercial flight QR-632. Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar will welcome PM Khan at the airport.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak says Prime Minister Imran Khan is returning home after “a very successful” visit to the United States.

“Looking forward to welcoming our Prime Minister tonight at Isb airport at 1:30 am,” he tweeted.

“The PM is returning after a very successful visit. Proud of him – A true leader!”

On the other hand, PTI has announced to celebrate July 25 as Thanksgiving Day.

PTI’s Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Niazi has directed all the central and district bodies of the party to celebrate the day in a befitting manner as the nation has shown trust in the party’s policies.

Earlier today, PM Khan arrived in Doha for a brief stopover on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister at the Hamad International Airport.

During a meeting later, PM Khan and his Qatari counterpart discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to deepen ties between the two countries.

