Preparations underway for polls in tribal districts: election commissioner   

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmad on Wednesday said that preparations were underway for holding free and fair elections on 16 seats of the provincial assembly in tribal districts.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, Maqbool Ahmad said that over 1,900 polling stations will be set up where more than 2.8 million voters will cast their votes on July 20.

He further said that local government elections will also be held in the tribal districts by the end of this year.

Earlier on June 21, the polling for the election at 16 tribal districts seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be held under supervision of the Army.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided to entrust security arrangements for the polling to the military. Army officials will monitor the polling process in the former tribal region.

The polling on 16 provincial legislature seats in the region will be held on July 20. The election commission had earlier announced to hold elections in the tribal districts of former Fata region on July 02.

