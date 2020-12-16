Preparations underway to enforce uniform syllabus across Pakistan  

KARACHI: Preparations are underway to enforce uniform syllabus policy across the country as provincial governments have been directed to publish books recommended by the federal authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, no school or seminary would be allowed to continue with their own curriculum, when the uniform syllabus would be introduced in the country.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Bakhabar Savera, Punjab’s Schools Education Minister Murad Raas said that soon the changes in the syllabus would be made public.

“We have taken all stakeholders including private school owners into confidence over the matter,” he said adding that they would enforce it after addressing all reservations.

On March 19, briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the implementation of uniform syllabus across the country, the education ministry briefed that the process involved a working group comprising professionals and experts along with assistance from academics in Cambridge and Agha Khan boards and LUMS.

It was the PTI government’s manifesto to implement uniform curriculum across the country,” the education ministry officials led by Minister Shafqat Mahmood said while sharing a time frame for complete implementation of the plan with the prime minister.

“The now-prepared curriculum uptil grade five will come into force from March 2021,” they said adding that the syllabus from grade six to eight would be finalized by March 2021 and would be enforced from March 2022.

They further said that the uniform course outline from grade nine to 12 will be finalized by March 2022 and would come into force by March 2023.

