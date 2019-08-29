Web Analytics
‘Your state of preparedness, high morale very encouraging’: COAS visits formations of Strike Corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on the state of operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army’s Strike Corps on Thursday.   

The army chief visited formations of the Strike Corps, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Strike Corps has critical and decisive role in war.”

“Your state of preparedness, training standards and high morale are very encouraging which enhance the confidence”, COAS added.

Separately, a group of foreign media correspondents visited the Line of Control (LoC) where they were briefed about frequent Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting civilian population along the restive border dividing the disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Correspondents also freely interacted with locals. IOJ&K remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities,” the military’s media wing said.

