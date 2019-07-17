ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has stressed for further enhancing Pakistan-Belgium relations in the areas of economy, trade and tourism, reported Radio Pakistan on Wednesday.

He was talking to Belgian Ambassador Frédéric Verheyden who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President said Pakistan gives importance to its relations with Belgium.

He said Belgian investors should take advantage of positive investment environment in Pakistan. He said this will lead to further promotion of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Talking to outgoing EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain yesterday (Monday) The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi hailed the GSP scheme and Europe’s contribution to the Pakistan’s trade cause.

The President said that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and European Union was not commensurate to its true potential and needed further boost.

Speaking about the GSP Plus Scheme, the President said that he viewed it as a constructive engagement for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and promoting the economic agenda.

The President appreciated EU’s assistance for development projects in rural development, natural resources management, education and human resources development.

The Ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in Pakistan pleasant.

He also lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.

