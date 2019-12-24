President Alvi chairs session of Federal Task Force on Population

ISLAMABAD:President Arif Alvi chaired the first meeting of the Federal Task Force on Population at the President House, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

President Alvi said that the dream of prosperous Pakistan could not be materialized without having effective management of population growth and stressed upon a close collaboration between the Ministry of National Health Services and provincial governments in this regard.

The president also stressed upon the federal and provincial offices to coordinate implementation of the action plan to make it a success.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza called the task force session a historic step and a major advancement over the matter.

He said the population if continuing to grow at the present pace it will double within next 30 years.

The agenda of the meeting was to prepare a national narrative and the strategy, on the instructions of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), he said.

The meeting decided to establish a Population Fund and 50 % additional funds to be allocated to the provinces for purchase of the contraceptives.

The next session of the task force will be held in the end of the January, he said.

The chief ministers of the provinces and regular members of the force attended the meeting.

