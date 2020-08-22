Web Analytics
President Alvi congratulates Turkey on natural gas discovery

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday congratulated Turkish leadership and people as the country on Friday discovered “biggest” natural gas in the Black Sea.

In the felicitation message, the President congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey, on their “biggest” natural gas discovery in the Black Sea.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey discovered its biggest-ever natural gas field holding 320 billion cubic metres (11.3 trillion cubic feet) in the Black Sea, and more could be found as the country works to provide it by as soon as 2023.

Read More: WATCH: Erdogan announces historic Turkish gas find in Black Sea

If the gas can be commercially extracted, the discovery could help Ankara cut its current dependence on imports – from countries such as Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan – for a substantial amount of its energy needs.

“Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas find of its history in the Black Sea,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey aims to become a net energy exporter.

