ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday congratulated Turkish leadership and people as the country on Friday discovered “biggest” natural gas in the Black Sea.

In the felicitation message, the President congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey, on their “biggest” natural gas discovery in the Black Sea.

I must congratulate our friends, President @RTErdogan and the people of Turkey, on their biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. Friends revel and rejoice in the happiness and prosperity of friends. Mashallah. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 22, 2020

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey discovered its biggest-ever natural gas field holding 320 billion cubic metres (11.3 trillion cubic feet) in the Black Sea, and more could be found as the country works to provide it by as soon as 2023.

If the gas can be commercially extracted, the discovery could help Ankara cut its current dependence on imports – from countries such as Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan – for a substantial amount of its energy needs.

“Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas find of its history in the Black Sea,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey aims to become a net energy exporter.

