President Alvi directs TDAP to resolve investors’ issues

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday directed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to resolve the issues of investors pertaining to the businessmen associated with palm oil industry.

Talking to a delegation of Malaysian businessmen, headed by Malaysian deputy minister Industries, who called on the president at his office in Islamabad, Arif Alvi said that the government would leave no stone unturned in facilitating foreign investors in the country.

Matters of bilateral interest, trade, investment and other issues came under discussion in the meeting, said the sources.

President Arif Alvi invited the Malaysian tourists to visit Pakistan’s beautiful tourist spots. He said,” A beautiful and peaceful Pakistan is awaiting for you.”

On the occasion, Malaysian deputy minister said that the Malaysian business community interested in investment in Pakistan.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi, on December 3, had invited Turkish businessmen to take advantage of the favourable investment climate in Pakistan.

He was talking to Turkish Ambassador to Islamabad Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul who had called on him at his office. The president said Turkish companies had invested immensely in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

“Both the countries are intertwined in deep and historical bonds, which are not only brotherly but mutually beneficial as well,” he further said.

