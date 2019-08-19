President Alvi summons joint session of Parliament on Aug 30

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the Parliament on August 30 where he will address lawmakers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 5 pm and will mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.

The President has also convened the National Assembly session on September 2 at 4 pm.

Earlier on August 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned a joint session of the Parliament after India abrogated special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had completed his first year in power on Saturday.

Comments

comments