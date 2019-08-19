Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


President Alvi summons joint session of Parliament on Aug 30

Parliament

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of the Parliament on August 30 where he will address lawmakers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 5 pm and will mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.

The President has also convened the National Assembly session on September 2 at 4 pm.

Earlier on August 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned a joint session of the Parliament after India abrogated special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had completed his first year in power on Saturday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Minister for Water Resources says no high flood in rivers at present

Pakistan

CM Buzdar reviews precautionary measures for possible flood situation

Pakistan

Gen Bajwa’s extension to give a message of national unity: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Gen Bajwa tenure extension signifies army, govt on same page: Rasheed


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close