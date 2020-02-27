President Alvi lauds KP’s initiatives on Billion Tree Tsunami project  

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s initiatives on ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, President Alvi directed that maximum saplings should be planted under the project in the province.

During the meeting, the president was given a comprehensive briefing on the plantation drive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, provincial minister for forest and environment and other authorities were among the attendants.

Last year on November 20, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda had hailed billion tree tsunami project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Japanese envoy had appreciated the government’s massive afforestation project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, during a tree plantation ceremony, held at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad.

He had said Japan as the biggest automobile manufacturer will fully support Pakistan’s transition to eco-friendly Electric Vehicles. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had also attended the ceremony.

