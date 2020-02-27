Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


President Alvi lauds KP’s initiatives on Billion Tree Tsunami project  

Arif Alvi

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed his satisfaction over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s initiatives on ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ project, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, President Alvi directed that maximum saplings should be planted under the project in the province.

During the meeting, the president was given a comprehensive briefing on the plantation drive.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, provincial minister for forest and environment and other authorities were among the attendants.

Read More: Japan hails PTI govt’s ‘billion tree tsunami’ project

Last year on November 20, Japanese ambassador Kuninori Matsuda had hailed billion tree tsunami project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Japanese envoy had appreciated the government’s massive afforestation project of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, during a tree plantation ceremony, held at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad.

He had said Japan as the biggest automobile manufacturer will fully support Pakistan’s transition to eco-friendly Electric Vehicles. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had also attended the ceremony.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Iranian flight carrying Pakistani’s screened, passengers declared safe: sources

Health

Pakistani’s in Iran should stay there till coronavirus threat subsides: Sindh…

Pakistan

Chinese ambassador meets Ali Zaidi, discusses investment in SEZs

Must Read

People with virus symptoms should avoid Jumma congregation: Alvi


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close