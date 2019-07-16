President Alvi lauds EU’s assistance for development projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Talking to outgoing EU Ambassador Jean Francois Cautain today (Tuesday) The President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi hailed the GSP scheme and Europe’s contribution to the Pakistan’s trade cause, ARY News reported.

The President said that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and European Union was not commensurate to its true potential and needed further boost.

Speaking about the GSP Plus Scheme, the President said that he viewed it as a constructive engagement for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy and promoting the economic agenda.

The President appreciated EU’s assistance for development projects in rural development, natural resources management, education and human resources development.

The Ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in Pakistan pleasant.

He also lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism in the country.

Yesterday, President Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had doubled budget for Ehsaas program in order to facilitate the vulnerable segments of the society.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of customized wheel chairs among disabled persons in the federal capital, President Alvi directed National Database and Registration Authority and Bait-ul-Mal to accelerate the registration process of disabled persons.

He said, “The registration will help provide facilities and assistive devices to the disabled persons as per their requirements.”

The president further said, “The society as a whole has a responsibility towards the welfare of the disabled persons.” On the occasion, President Alvi directed to ensure implementation of their five percent job quota in government jobs.

