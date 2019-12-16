President Alvi stresses need for promotion of modern education  

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for promotion of modern education in order to compete with the world.

Addressing the ILMpossible Summit organized by the British Council, in Islamabad on Monday, President Alvi said the latest technology should be used to impart education at the grassroots level.

He maintained that it is also important to change the mindset about the education of girls and they need to be fully facilitated to acquire education, Radio Pakistan reported.

Alluding to the APS tragedy, the president said it was the most painful incident which had changed the direction of Pakistan. He paid tributes to the martyred children and their families.

Arif Alvi regretted that schools in Indian occupied Kashmir are shut over the last five months and nobody knows when these will open. He said India is fomenting hatred on the basis of religion.

Read More: ‘We need to improve quality of teaching’: President Alvi

Earlier on December 2, President Dr. Arif Alvi had stressed the need for educating the human resource in an efficient manner to drive the engine of artificial intelligence for achieving the goals of fast-paced development.

Addressing the 22 sustainable development conference in Islamabad, President Alvi had said that fourth industrial revolution has potential to influence our minds in a unique manner.

He had said, “we need to improve the quality of teaching in the best interest of the country and for development of human resource as well”.

Comments

comments