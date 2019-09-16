ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Occupied Kashmir are suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

Speaking during a credentials ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he said the world peace has been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by the Indian regime, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, Non-Resident Ambassadors or High Commissioners-designate of New Zealand, Cyprus, Venezuela, Croatia, and Ghana presented their Credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The President felicitated the newly appointed Non-Resident Ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate to Pakistan.

The President said Pakistan is desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

Earlier on September 12, President Arif Alvi said: “Indian violated the resolutions of the United Nation (UN) and Simla agreement by scrapping Article 370,” said President Arif Alvi while addressing a joint session of the parliament at the beginning of the second parliamentary year of the National Assembly under the PTI-led government.

President Alvi said that Pakistan has raised voice at every international forum against Modi’s illegal and unconstitutional move to revoke special status of occupied Kashmir (IoK). He said that Indian has openly denied accepting the United Nation (UN) resolutions on the IoK matter.

“Pakistan befittingly responded to Indian on February 27 by downing their two fighter jets and also captured pilot. PM Khan after the incident, announced to release the Indian pilot as a goodwill gesture which was hailed by the international community,” he added.

He said incumbent Indian government is trying to change the demographic composition of Occupied Kashmir and wants to repeat the genocidal episode of the massacre of Muslims in Bosnia.

The president said that Pakistan wanted to make it clear to India that genocide of Kashmiris will not be tolerated at all. He urged the international community that any such attempt will seriously harm the regional and international peace and security.

