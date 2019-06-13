ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has taken notice of the issuance of Rs1.9 million tender for the construction of parrots’ cage in President House, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Alvi expressed outrage over the decision taken by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and directed to immediately withdraw the tender. He asked concerned authorities to open an investigation on the matter.

The President has ordered an immediate withdrawal of the said tender notice and initiation of the inquiry. The tender notice has been released without obtaining approval from the competent authority, the spokesperson added. pic.twitter.com/d4g74cTQbW — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) June 13, 2019

It is pertinent to mention here that ARY News premier current affairs show ‘Power Play‘ also took up the issue in its program aired on Thursday. Later, President Alvi took notice of the development.

Arshad Sharif, anchor of the talk show, lauded President Alvi’s immediate notice over the issue.

The host Arshad Sharif tweeted: “The good thing about #PTI is that they are so far responsive to issues raised by the media & try to address them. President @ArifAlvi took strong notice of the tender for parrot cage & directed for inquiry and cancellation. I hope the same spirit continues. Well done

The good thing about #PTI is that they are so far responsive to issues raised by the media & try to address them. President @ArifAlvi took strong notice of the tender for parrot cage & directed for inquiry and cancellation. I hope the same spirit continues. Well done 👍 pic.twitter.com/tSJ334WqH7 — Arshad Sharif (@arsched) June 13, 2019

