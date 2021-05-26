President Alvi approaches SCP for review in Justice Isa reference decision

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has on Wednesday reached out to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) once again in Justice Qazi Faez Isa reference case, which the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) decided not to proceed further into, and said a review appeal will be filed after objections in the reference are rectified, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the federal government will have 30 days before it has completed its review appeal to be submitted to the SCP will all objections addressed.

The review appeal has been submitted by the President owing to his constitutional suo-moto action appeal. Also the Prime Minister, federal law minister, advisor on interior and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also submitted their appeals in the same review case.

The SJC had earlier decided not to pursue the case against Justice Isa in the light of its which set aside the court’s earlier directive to the FBR) to conduct an inquiry into three UK properties in the name of his wife and children.

READ: Supreme Court accepts Justice Isa, wife’s review petitions

Earlier last month, the top court had accepted the review petitions filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa.

The ten-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandia, handed a split 6-4 verdict. The bench earlier today reserved the verdict after all parties to the case concluded their arguments.

The majority decision from the top court said that no action could be taken against the wife and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa after the apex court withdrew its direction to send Sarina Isa’s case to the FBR.

Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Mazhar Alam MianKhel retracted from their decision to send the cases to the FBR in the review petition as previously they supported the decision of referring Sarina Isa’s cases to the tax body.

Comments

comments