President Alvi signs Finance Bill 2019-20 to make it law

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has signed the Finance Bill 2019-20 to make it come into force from Monday i.e. July 1, 2019, ARY News reported.

The president signed the budget bill yesterday so as it come into force from today, the first days of the new fiscal year of Pakistan.

The National Assembly approved the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Friday.

Following the passage of the financial bill from the parliament it was sent to President Arif Alvi for his approval.

The opposition parties tried to block the passage of the budget but the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf along with its allies comfortably mustered the required majority of the house members to pass the Finance Bill 2019-20.

The ruling coalition rejected the amendments to the finance bill moved by the opposition members with a majority of 175 votes against the 146 votes in the 342-members lower house.

The opposition, had vehemently opposed the budget proposals of the government presented in the parliament. The opposition parties also held consultations over the All Parties Conference and a movement to confront the government.

The PTI engaged its disgruntled junior partners in the ruling alliance to ensure required numbers in the lower house of the parliament for passage of the finance bill.

