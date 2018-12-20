President Alvi stresses enhanced defence, trade ties with Turkey

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that there is a lot of potential of improvement of defence and trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Talking to Turkey’s Minister for National Defence General (retd) Hulusi Akar, who called on him along-with a delegation in Islamabad, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is an investment ready country now and that the investors from all over the world particularly from Turkey must take advantage of this opportunity.

According to a statement released from his office, the president said that Turkish companies have invested immensely in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan which not only has strengthened the ties between the two countries but also played an important role in the development and progress of both the Nations.

He further said that Pakistan and Turkey are bound in deep and historical relations, which are not only brotherly but mutually beneficial as well.

The president and the Turkish minister for national defence hoped that the mutual relations will be further deepened and broadened with the help of further high level contact in near future.

The President also stressed upon the need for early finalization of free trade agreement between Pakistan and Turkey.

