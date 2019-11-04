President Alvi summons NA session on Thursday
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on November 7, ARY News reported on Monday.
According to a notification, the president has summoned a National Assembly session on Thursday at 4 pm at the Parliament House.
The president has summoned the session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of Pakistan, said a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat.
Meanwhile, a session of the Senate has been summoned to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow) on the requisition by the opposition.
The Senate session will be chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.