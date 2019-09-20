Indian leadership a threat to regional, world peace: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi says Indian leadership has become a threat not only to the regional and world peace but also to the very social fabric of India itself.

He was talking to Turkish media delegation on Friday (today), Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Events transpiring in Indian occupied Kashmir akin to ‘political arson’: President Alvi

The President said belligerent Indian leadership, with its thumb on nuclear button, is doggedly Hinduizing India and persecuting minorities in India.

He said the world cannot expect the butcher of Gujarat to respect the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

Read More: Human rights abuses in held Kashmir central issue of focus at HRC: FO

He underscored that what India is doing in Occupied Kashmir is analogous to Israeli brutalities in Palestine. He said will of the people cannot be suppressed by power and India too shall fail in suffocating Kashmiri freedom struggle.

Replying to a question, the President said that Pakistan aspired for peace, but if war is imposed on us, we would retaliate with full might.

He said that Hindutva-fanatics of Modi Regime are transforming the secular outlook of India and what is happening in Kashmir is only an extension of what is happening in the rest of the India. He said that today minorities of India live in constant fear of persecution.

Read More: Flames stoked in Occupied Kashmir to destroy India, warns AJK president

Dr Arif Alvi underscored that over eight million Kashmiris have been virtually caged for the last six weeks by an illegal military occupation that has swelled in ranks.

He said India’s unilateral action of 5th August of altering the status of Occupied Kashmir, recognized as a disputed territory by the UN Security Council, is illegal under international law.

Read More: Firdous urges world to listen to Kashmiri children’s sobs, cries

He stressed that the international community must play its part to persuade India to restore the civic rights and liberties of Kashmiri people.

Appreciating the role of Turkish media in highlighting illegality of Indian actions, the President hoped that it would continue its efforts to raise voice for the oppressed people of the Occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan is thankful to the people and the Government of Turkey for its constant support on Kashmir issue and added that Pakistan would continue to support Turkey and its people on issues of Turkish interest.

Comments

comments