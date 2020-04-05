President Alvi launches app to guide people in quarantine  

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to provide useful information to persons and families who are in quarantine owing to novel coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday launched ‘Mohafiz’ app, ARY News reported.

According to the detail, President Alvi inaugurated the app during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.

The mobile application will provide complete information, precautions and guidance to the people living under quarantine.

The app has been prepared by Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Read More: Around 300,000 youth sign up to Corona Relief Tiger Force

Earlier on April 2, around 300,000 youngsters had signed up to the Corona Relief Tiger Force over just 48 hours to assist the government in tackling the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan had been informed.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had called on the premier at the PM House where he briefed him about progress with regard to registration of the youth force.

He had informed that around 3,00,000 youth had voluntarily become part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force over just 48 hours as the process of registration was ongoing at a fast pace and with great enthusiasm.

Comments

comments