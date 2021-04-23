Web Analytics
President appeals nation to follow coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country, President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appealed to the nation to follow new directions announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Dr Arif Alvi said that the coronavirus situation in the country has reached at a dangerous stage.

 

He said, “I request responsible people in mosques, bazaars etc to voice concern, ensure and encourage everyone to mask and pray or work with social distancing.”

“My country must show discipline and Allah Almighty will help,” the president added.

Read More: Govt calls in Pakistan Army to help enforce Covid SOPs

Earlier today, warning that Pakistan could face the same situation as in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the public to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the coronavirus.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19, Prime Minister Khan had said if the SOPs were not followed, the government would be compelled to impose a lockdown.

“If a lockdown is imposed the working class will suffer the most,” he had said.

 

