President to approve removal of judge Arshad Malik: law ministry sources

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will grant the approval to remove Accountability judge Arshad Malik from his post, sources in the law ministry said.

Earlier today, Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided to sack judge Arshad Malik from his post in light of ongoing ‘video leak’ controversy. The IHC chief justice, in a letter, requested the Ministry of Law to remove Judge Arshad Malik from his duties till a decision on the controversy is revealed.

As per sources, the summary of the letter written by the IHC chief justice will be forwarded to President Alvi.

If the president consents the request, then a notification of Malik’s removal will be issued, sources added.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

A day earlier on July 10, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

