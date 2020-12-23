President approves reference to seek SC opinion over Senate Polls

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has granted approval to a reference to be filed by the government in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution, according to a report.

In the reference proposed by the prime minister, the government will seek the opinion of the apex court about holding the upcoming Senate polls through the open ballot.

The government has also sought guidance of the supreme court if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.

The government had earlier decided to hold the Senate polls through the open ballot to ensure transparency in the election.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan while talking to the media earlier said that the presidential reference will likely to be filed under Article 186 of the Constitution this week.

The AGP said that the government will seek the interpretation of Article 226 of the Constitution. Article 226 says all elections under the Constitution other than those of the prime minister and chief ministers shall be held through secret ballot.

