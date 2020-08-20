President Arif Alvi addresses joint sitting of Parliament for third time

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament for the third time after the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government completed its two years in the power, ARY NEWS reported.

I am addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament for the third time, said the president amid protests and walkout from the opposition parties.

He said that corruption was rampant and the economy was ruined when the PTI came into power two years back.

It is pertinent to mention here that the president summoned the joint sitting under Article 54(1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.

According to the notification, the president would address the joint sitting to mark the start of third parliamentary year of the incumbent government.

Pakistan armed forces leadership, diplomats, all four Governors, Chief Ministers are invited to attend the joint session of parliament, said an agenda released by NA secretariat.

