ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday travelled on board a bus of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and interacted with the commuters.

The president also inquired about the transport service as well as the provision of facilities.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا بی آر ٹی، پشاور میں سفر صدر مملکت کی بس میں موجود افراد سے گفتگو صدر مملکت نے ٹرانسپورٹ سے متعلق انتظامات کے بارے میں دریافت کیا لوگوں کا BRT کی سروس پر اطمینان کا اظہار pic.twitter.com/5QYVX1xX2X — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 9, 2021

During the interaction with President Alvi, the commuters expressed their satisfaction over the BRT service.

President Dr. Arif Alvi travelling and interacting with commuters on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), at Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/O8ct82VCYZ — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 9, 2021

Later, the President in a tweet posted on his social media account described it “a good experience” to see first-hand the Peshawar BRT, adding, earlier he had travelled on Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus.

“Definitely a good experience to see first hand the Peshawar BRT. Have travelled the Pindi-Islamabad earlier. Interviewed many including women. All were satisfied.”

Definitely a good experience to see first hand the Peshawar BRT. Have travelled the Pindi-Islamabad earlier. Interviewed many including women. All were satisfied. The senior in pic wanted an official to enforce a queue. I said we will have to learn such obvious social discipline. https://t.co/GCpgncpU48 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) February 9, 2021

On August 13, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of a total of 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

It is pertinent to mention here that the KP govt on Monday announced to induct 30 new buses into the fleet of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar for mass commuting.

BRT Peshawar spokesperson said that the consignment of 30 new busses for Pakistan is on its way from China. The new buses will be operated at more routes of the project.

