President Arif Alvi, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza visit SUPARCO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited Space Application and Research Centre (SPARC), a department of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza also accompanied him during the visit.

Director-General Strategic Plan Division (SPD) and Chairman SUPARCO Major General Amer Nadeem were also present during the visit.

President Arif Alvi was briefed over the operations and successes achieved by the SUPARCO, it said adding that he lauded the services of the engineers and scientists towards the country.

President Arif Alvi was quoted as saying during the visit that the government would extend complete cooperation towards improving the capacity of the SUPARCO.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national space agency has played its role in launching space missions with the support of China.

In October 2018, Pakistan decided in principle to send its astronauts on a space mission with assistance from China.

The decision to this regard will be taken during the Federal Cabinet meeting today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The Cabinet will also ratify the space mission proposal soon after a discussion on the matter. The meeting will also approve an agreement between Pakistan and China on the joint anti-narcotics task force.

