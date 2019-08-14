President Alvi approves to confer civil awards on 116 individuals

On the occasion of Independence Day, President Arif Alvi approved to confer ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ on 116 individuals from Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The ceremony to laurel these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2020, according to a press release issued by Cabinet Secretariat.

The president approved conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan award on Song Tao and Zhong Shan of China, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of UAE and Sheila Jackson Lee of USA in recognition of their services to Pakistan.

As a recognition of his bravery, Dr. Alvi consented conferment of Hilal-i-Shuja’at award on Dr Abdul Qudous Saikh Shaheed from Sindh. While Hilal-i-Imtiaz will be awarded to four, Hilal-i-Quaid-e-Azam to one, Sitara-e-Pakistan to three, Sitara-e-Shuja’at to six, Sitara-e-Imtiaz to 24, Radio Pakistan reported.

Alvi also accorded approval to confer President’s Award for Pride of Performance to 26, Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam to eight, Tamgha-i-Shuja’at to 11, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to 27, and Tamgha-i-Khidmat to one.

Comments

comments