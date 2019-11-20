President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Turkish Chief of Staff

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of Armed Forces General Yasar Güler at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Later, the Turkish Army Chief called on the President with his delegation.

On the occasion, the President said that the unparalleled fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Turkey has now transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years and is growing stronger.

He said that the English TV channel to be collaboratively launched by Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia would go a long way to combat Islamophobia on an international level.

The President said that Pakistan and Turkey had supported each other in difficult times and appreciated Turkish support on the Kashmir issue, particularly in the United Nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s concern on Indian Army atrocities perpetrated on innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir and said that the international community should play a positive role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolution.

President Arif Alvi also appreciated the Turkish government’s support to Pakistan on Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), FATF and its position on UN Security Council reforms.

He stressed that there is a vast potential for investment in Pakistan, especially in the energy, infrastructure, and food processing sector. He said Turkish investments have considerably grown, however, more needed to be done to realize the full bilateral trade potential.

General Yasar Guler said that Turkey fully supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and expressed hope that India and Pakistan would resolve the issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

President Arif Alvi further said that Turkey would continue to support Pakistan.

