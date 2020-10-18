President Arif Alvi urges nation to strictly follow COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appealed the nationals to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to prevent from the contracting novel coronavirus despite a visible reduction in the number of infections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a video message, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the country has almost won its fight against coronavirus, however, it is necessary to follow the SOPs as the virus is spreading in some countries once again.

He said that the government has effectively fought the pandemic through maintaining a balance in the lockdown period and other steps for placing a barrier before the unemployment rate. Dr Alvi advised nationals to adopt precautionary measures for a few more months in view of risks for the virus spread during its new wave.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has not let the countrymen unemployed during the difficult time and helped them with the assistance provided through the Ehsaas programme, whereas, clerics and media have also played an important role for spreading awareness among the masses.

The president said that the nationals must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands again and again besides being careful during crowded gatherings in wedding halls and houses.

It is noteworthy to mention here that sixteen more people died of coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll from the disease to 6,654, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

567 fresh infections surfaced when 32,062 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 323,019. Around 307,069 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan with the addition of 429 recoveries recorded over the previous 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 9,296 from which 534 patients are said to be in critical condition.

A total of 4,074,024 tests have been conducted so far.

Global corona cases surpass 39.5m

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed thirty-nine point five million while pandemic has claimed more than one-point one million lives so far.

The United States is a worst-hit country with over eight point two million infection cases and nearly 223,600 deaths followed by India with over seven point four million cases and over 113,000 deaths.

More than twenty-nine point six million patients stand recovered.

