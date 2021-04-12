President Arif Alvi recovers from Covid infection, returns to office

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has announced Monday his recovery from the novel coronavirus infection that he had contracted late last month as he spends his first working day in the office today, ARY News reported.

President Alvi said, “With all your prayers & good wishes, I am Alhamdulillah out of Covid-19.”

With all your prayers & good wishes, I am Alhamdullillah out of Covid-19. Have spent my first full day at work today. Had only two days of fever & body aches, but weakness lingers. It is He who decides whose time has come & whose has not but please do continue with masks & SOPs. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 12, 2021

“Have spent my first full day at work today,” the President took to the micro-blogging site earlier today to post his health status.

Urging masses to be wary of the global pandemic that is into its third wave in Pakistan, the president said “please do continue with masks and SOPs”.

READ ALSO: Pakistan to get 15m doses of vaccine, FM announces after meeting with German counterpart

Separately to happen today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine under COVAX.

“Following my meeting with Foreign Minister @HeikoMaas, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the #COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” FM Qureshi, who is in Berlin on a two -day official visit, tweeted.

He thanked Germany for pledging 15 million doses of vaccine for Pakistan.

Comments

comments