ISLAMABAD: In a bid to solve Karachi’s water shortage problem, President Arif Alvi on Thursday directed Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other stakeholders to expedite pace of work on Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, President Dr Arif Alvi said that people in Karachi were experiencing severe water crisis and directed all the stake holders to speed up work on the K-IV project and complete it in stipulated time.

The president said that the federal government will provide every possible support to Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in completing the K-IV project on time.

Read More: ECNEC approves Karachi water supply, several other development projects

Earlier on January 22, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved several projects, including infrastructure, education, human development, and water resources worth Rs209 billion.

The meeting had been chaired by then Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme

A summary regarding Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) 260 MGD (phase-1) had been presented before ECNEC. The project would provide additional 260 MGD water to Karachi at the total cost of Rs. 25,551.77 million. The expected period of completion was 04 years.

Comments

comments