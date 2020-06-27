ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday announced fresh polls in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on August 18, ARY NEWS reported.

The Legislative Assembly of the Gilgit Baltistan was dissolved after it completed its five-year tenure on 24 June.

The president announced to hold polls, under a caretaker system, in the federally-administered area to elect a new government in the region.

The federal government has already appointed Mir Afzal, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) as the caretaker chief minister of the autonomous region

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the start of its preparations for the local body elections across the country on June 25.

Read More: Budget presented for fiscal year 2020-21 in Gilgit-Baltistan assembly

In this regard, the ECP has issued a schedule for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions.

According to a notification, the Election Commission of Pakistan has constituted committees for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions in Punjab.

In a notification, the ECP directed provincial election commission to complete the delimitation of constituencies in 36 districts of Punjab in four months.

The delimitations of constituencies will be completed from July 6 to October 13, reads the notification.

