ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi said there’s still hope for talks between the government and opposition parties noting that processions and rallies don’t bring down governments, ahead of opposition’s scheduled political power shows.

Talking exclusively in ARY News program The Reporters, the president said he will offer his services in facilitating the talks with opposition if the premier advises it and suggested that understanding between provincial governments and the centre was critical for the state to run its affairs.

President Arif Alvi said once the relationship between the centre and Sindh government has repaired, things will smoothen for good, while he cautioned against engulfing coming Senate elections in controversies, which, he said, will render democracy in danger.

The president said that Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance against the incumbent government which has laid out a schedule for its series of rallies and power shows, must undertake to follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in its public gatherings.

Moreover, on the accountability process of the country, President Alvi said further strengthening of laws required to eradicate corruption from the country. He noted that National Accountability Bureau regulations should be made stricter while acknowledging that the accountability watchdog must not be politicized.

Exploring the economic situation of the country, among other matters, on the pretext of novel coronavirus outbreak, he said Pakistan did better compared to other countries. He said while the many countries, including neighbouring “India whose economy nosedived 23 per cent”, Pakistan has notably recovered the harms it suffered owing to the global pandemic.

