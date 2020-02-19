SIBI: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the five-day historic “Sibi Mela” during an impressive and colourful ceremony, ARY News reported.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Arif Alvi said that Balochistan is blessed with natural resources, adding that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will usher in a new era of progress and development in Balochistan.

The President stressed the need for construction of small dams in the province to overcome the water shortage.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the steps taken by the provincial government to improve infrastructure in Balochistan.

Sibi Mela is an annual cultural show held in Sibi every year.

Thousands of people from across Balochistan and other parts of the country have reached Sibi to participate in the cultural and traditional festival.

Scores of events including flower shows, fireworks, contest of national songs, folk dance, tent pegging, motorcycle jumps and horse dances are part of the festival. Agriculture and industrial exhibition will also be part of the festival.

Local artists and those from other parts of the country would also perform during the festival.

The first Sibi Mela was held in Jan 1885. It has subsequently developed into a cultural festival, with animal markets, camel racing, tent pegging and exhibitions of handicrafts, tribal dresses. Thousands of Baluchi tribesmen used to gather along with their animals in mid-February.

This tradition still carries on. Tribesmen flock from all over Baluchistan, parts of Sindh and Punjab with their animals.

