Iran’s support on various issues held in high esteem: President Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan greatly values Iran’s consistent support to it on various regional and international issues.

He was talking to the outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The President said Pakistan is grateful to Iranian Supreme leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei’s strong support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Read More: CPEC important milestone for country’s development: President Arif Alvi

He said the unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Indian government, violating the human rights of the people of Kashmir, are a continuation of BJP’s hostile and restrictive attitude towards all its minorities.

The President said Pakistan would continue its support for humans rights of all communities around the world and in this regard, the initiative of English TV channels by Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia would go a long way towards countering Islamophobia.

The President said Pakistan and Iran had close bilateral relations based on religion, culture, people-to-people contacts and commonality of interests.

Read More: President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz upon Turkish Chief of Staff

He highlighted that close cooperative relations with all neighboring countries including Iran was a key foreign policy priority of Pakistan.

The Ambassador emphasized that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries and regional peace and stability were their high priority.

The President appreciated the services of the outgoing Iranian Ambassador in furthering the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure in Pakistan.

Comments

comments