President Arif Alvi to embark on Japan visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi is scheduled to undertake a five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal, President Arif Alvi is paying the visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the ceremony of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The event will be attended by a number of international leaders, a FO statement said.

President Arif Alvi is also scheduled to hold meetings with the political leadership of Japan, during his five-day official visit.

Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

The visit by the president would further cement the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, President Arif Alvi had expressed their heartfelt sympathies on the loss of precious lives in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

“The Pakistani nation stands by the friendly people of Japan in this hour of grief and prays for the early recovery of those injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

At least 31 people were killed in Typhoon Hagibis that left vast sections of towns in central and eastern Japan under water, with another 15 missing and 186 injured, according to a report.

More than 92,000 households were still without power early on Monday, a national holiday, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. About 425,000 homes had lost power, the government said on Sunday.

