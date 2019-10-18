President Alvi to leave for five-day Japan visit on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi is scheduled to undertake a five-day official visit to Japan from October 20, ARY News reported.

The President Arif Alvi is paying the visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the ceremony of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The international event likely to be attended by over 100 heads of state and government, a President House statement said.

Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

The visit by the president would further cement the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, President Arif Alvi expressed their heartfelt sympathies on the loss of precious lives in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan.

“The Pakistani nation stands by the friendly people of Japan in this hour of grief and prays for the early recovery of those injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

