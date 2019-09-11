President Arif Alvi to address joint session of parliament today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the parliament on Thursday (today) where he will address lawmakers, ARY News reported.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat’s media wing, the session will begin at 5 pm and will mark the advent of the new parliamentary year.

Pakistan armed forces leadership, diplomats, all four Governors, Chief Ministers will attend the joint session of parliament, said an agenda released by NA secretariat.

Meanwhile, the session of the National Assembly will commence on Friday at 10 am.

President has summoned both the sessions in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Read More: Federal cabinet meeting adjourned due to joint session of parliament

It must be noted that earlier a joint session of the Parliament, as well as National Assembly’s session, was called on September 2, which were later postponed owing to inevitable reasons.

Comments

comments