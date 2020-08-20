Occupied Kashmir to be liberated soon: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament for the third time as the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government completed its two years in the power, ARY NEWS reported.

I am addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament for the third time, said the president amid protests and walkout from the opposition parties.

Speaking over the Kashmir issue, President Arif Alvi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue at all platforms including at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) before the entire international community.

Indian occupied Kashmir will be liberated soon, said the president as he condemned the August 5 step taken by the Indian authorities in the occupied territory.

He said that extremist ideology has surrounded the Indian state, however, the Hindutva ideology would not exist for a longer period in the country.

He said that corruption was rampant and the economy was ruined when the PTI came into power two years back.

Lauding the coronavirus strategy adopted by the country, he said that the government created a balance between the measures to tackle coronavirus pandemic and opening up the economy.

It is due to these measures that the country has witnessed a decline in the coronavirus cases as compared to the neighbouring arch-rival, where the daily count has surged to 70,000 cases recently,” Arif Alvi said.

He said that when the virus hit the country, people started threatening the masses that there would be mass death toll and hospitals would not be able to cope up with the rising patients.

“We were forced to impose a complete lockdown in the country, however, the government adopted a balanced policy and successfully tackled the pandemic,” he said.

Listing the game-changing projects launched by the incumbent government, the president said that they have launched the ML-1 project, Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, Kamyab Jawan programme aimed at improving economic activities in the country.

Further highlighting the government’s achievements, he said that for the first time a uniform education policy is introduced in the country while 16.9 million people were also extended financial support under the Ehsaas programme.

“Pakistan is the only country that has bravely faced the menace of terrorism,” he said.

