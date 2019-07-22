Centre to continue support for development of metropolis: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has reassured maximum support to the Karachi for its development by the federal government, ARY News reported on Monday.

President Alvi made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) which was attended by Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza and other officials.

Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the development of the Karachi is tantamount to the development of Pakistan.

“The first phase of Green Line Bus Rapid Transport Service (BRTS) is completed after saving Rs1 billion. Moreover, the government is working efficiently for the timely completion of three schemes under SIDCL for the restitution of the infrastructure.”

The governor detailed that the Sindh government will purchase 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers in the current fiscal year, whereas, Rs5 billion is allocated for the development schemes for the uplift of 13 districts.

“Rs300 million has been allocated for countering the natural disasters in the current fiscal year while National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will also provide a grant of Rs700 million under the risk management fund.”

While addressing the meeting, the president said that the schemes including Green Line, K-V, infrastructure, firefighting are possessing significant importance for the development of the metropolis.

“Centre will continue its maximum support for the development of the city,” said Alvi.

