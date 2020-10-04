President Arif Alvi to depart for Kuwait on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will visit Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that the President will meet with the new Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had died last week after a long illness at the age of 91. He had ruled the country for nearly 15 years

Pakistan and Kuwait are bound by a close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of the late Emir, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level. Late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan.

He made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer. His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be long remembered.

