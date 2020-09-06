President Arif Alvi confers military awards on armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred upon military awards to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation during the Defence Day ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The event was attended by heads of the armed forces, federal ministers and top military and civil leadership.

Wing commander Muhammad Noman Ali Khan was awarded Sitara-i-Jurat, for demonstrating valour after his F-16 plane crashed during a rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade.

Wing Commander Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui was conferred upon Tamgha-i-Jurat for shooting down an Indian aircraft when enemy’s warplanes violated Pakistan’s airspace after the Pulwama incident in February last year.

President Arif Alvi also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat (after martyrdom) to Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi and Havildar Engineer Muhammad Asif.

Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi had put up a stiff fight against terrorists in North Waziristan before embracing martyrdom. His award was received by his father.

The president also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat (after martyrdom) to Havildar Abdul Rehman, Havildar Abdul Naseer, Subedar Major Munawar Khan and Subedar Munir Ahmed.

In total, one Sitara-i-Jurat, 23 Sitata-i-Basalat, two Tamgha-i-Jurat, and 44 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) were conferred upon to martyrs and officers of the three forces.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to the officers of the armed forces with 40 of them receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 24 getting Tamgha-i-Basalat while one officer was awarded the United Nations medal. The awards of the martyrs were received by their family members.

