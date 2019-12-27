President Alvi, PM Khan arrive in Karachi on day-long visit

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit through a special flight, ARY News reported on Friday.

President Alvi and PM Khan are accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources Zulfiqar Bukhari.

The premier is scheduled to hold a separate meeting with the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and different delegations during his visit.

During the visit, PM Imran Khan will hold meetings with the prominent business personalities and traders, lawmakers of the Sindh and national assemblies in the metropolis.

He will also attend the prize distribution ceremony of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), whereas, the premier will also chair a high-level session to review the progress of ongoing development project.

Earlier, it emerged PM Imran Khan is also slated to attend the wedding ceremony of minister Asad Umar’s son. Sources further claimed that the premier will depart back to the capital, Islamabad at 10 pm on the same day.

Comments

comments