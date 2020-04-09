No threat to incumbent government, says President Arif Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday said that there was no threat to the incumbent government-led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘The Reporters’, Arif Alvi said that he was in contact with the premier on daily-basis and decisions on important matters also included his suggestions.

He negated the media reports that a summary is being forwarded to him to dissolve the incumbent assembly.

“It was important to publicise report on sugar and wheat prices,” he said while responding on the matter and added that more revelations would be made soon after the forensic probe report on the matter is tabled before the prime minister.

The president said that the masses want elimination of inflation and unemployment from the country and after publicizing of the reports, people came to know of under the carpet games played in the country.

Arif Alvi said that it was not the first time that Imran Khan has taken strict action against his party men. “When reports emerged that 22 PTI lawmakers had received money for selling their votes in Senate election, Khan took action against all of them,” he said.

He said that they planned to divert the country on the track of prosperity within six months after coming into power. However, after taking the reins, we came to know that the treasury was emptied by the previous rulers, he said.

The president said that the PTI-led federal government has emphasized on improving health and education sector in the country. “Further improvement could be made in the sectors after properly utilizing the 18th amendment,” he said while rejecting the notion that coronavirus is a conspiracy.

He, however said that the country was currently guided on the right track towards prosperity under the leadership of Imran Khan.

