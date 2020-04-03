ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited Thalassemia centre situated at F-9 sector in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi met the patients and inquired about their health during his visit and also got briefing from the concerned authorities.

The president Arif Alvi also distributed gifts among the children facing the disease of Thalassemia.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder passed down through families (inherited) in which the body makes an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The disorder results in large numbers of red blood cells being destroyed, which leads to anemia.

It is pertinent to mention here that Thalassemia patients were facing shortage of blood owing to coronavirus lockdown in most parts of the country. The patients needed a regular blood transfusion, but due to the shortage, their lives were at risk.

Yesterday, Islamabad police had donated 250 bottles of blood for Thalassemia patients to overcome shortage of blood as the flow of blood donations has declined due to lockdown in the city in the wake of coronavirus.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiiqar formally handed over these bottles to Chairman Red Crescent,

Comments

comments